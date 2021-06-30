Posted: Jun 30, 2021 2:57 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 3:00 PM

Matt Jordan / Garrett Giles

The Coffeyville Fire Department was the first department on the scene to assist the Edna Fire Department with the fire at the Edna Mattress Factory on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Billy Cockman, who took over as the incident commander, says by the time they arrived the building was fully engulfed.

Chief Cockman says it was a real team effort between all the different fire departments on the scene and the volunteers that came to help.

Chief Cockman says a building like this will burn and smolder for around a day or two. He says at least 50,000 gallons of water was used on the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.