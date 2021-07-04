Posted: Jul 04, 2021 10:57 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2021 7:00 AM

The Exchange Bartlesville has rescheduled its MLB Junior Home Run Derby.

Rain postponed the event, which was supposed to be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Price Fields in Bartlesville. The MLB Junior Home Run Derby will now take place at the same location on Tuesday, July 20, at 6:00 p.m.

Chase Almy with Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church is the Director of Elevate Sports. He said baseball is the soundtrack of summer, and they want to see you at Price Fields.

Almy said this is for kids ages 14 and under. He said the event will be split into two groups: 14U and 12U. 12U is for those ages 8 to 12.

Boys and girls can participate in the derby. Almy said the kids will have a chance to hit as many home runs as they can with the possibility of receiving a prize package based on their performance compared to others. He said the winners will even have an opportunity to compete in regionals. At regionals kids will have a chance to compete for a spot in the finals at this year's World Series.

Price Fields is located along Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. You have to register to attend the event. Click here to apply.

You can also go to The Exchange Bartlesville on Facebook to sign up.

There is no limit to registration.