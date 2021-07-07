Posted: Jul 07, 2021 11:37 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey is working to prepare 40 acres of land for economic development.

During the Dewey City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Mayor Tom Hays said they are in the process of getting the property certified so they can bring more jobs to town. Hays said they are looking to getting the property "shovel ready" in case something comes their way. He said Public Service Company of Oklahoma is helping the City of Dewey move in a positive direction.

The city-owned acreage sits along 1400 Road behind the softball complex near the Industrial Park in the northern city limits of Dewey. The property has been leased to a local farmer in the past.

City Manager Kevin Trease said after the meeting that this development is unrelated to the economic development item that the Council approved on Tuesday night.