Posted: Jul 08, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

At its July 19 meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education will consider naming Amanda Daniels as the new Assistant Principal at Wayside Elementary School. Wayside is the largest of the district’s six elementary schools and serves slightly more than one-quarter of the district's elementary school students. Daniels will be replacing Allison Ebert, whose family is being relocated out of town.

Ms. Daniels has been an Intervention Specialist and Character Education teacher as well as a teacher of first and third graders at Hoover Elementary School since 2014. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, Leadership and Service Option from Oklahoma State University in 2003 and her Master of Agriculture in Agricultural Education from there in 2004.

Her promotion of team-building skills, multicultural awareness, and creating an effective staff development plan were commended by her peers when she was named Hoover’s Teacher of the Year in 2020 and went on to be selected as the 2020 District Teacher of the Year. She has served as a site representative for the Bartlesville Education Association and also on the board of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.