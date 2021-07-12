Posted: Jul 12, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, an agreement had been made in which a one-time premium payment of $2,500 was going to be given to county employees. This week, County Clerk Robin Slack wanted to hold off on signing a resolution to authorize that payment because approval has not yet been granted from the State Auditor's Office.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones had spoken with someone at the State Auditor's Office as well. Jones was told was that all the Board needed was a resolution and approval from the District Attorney's Office. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher shared his views with the commissioners.

The Board opted to wait an additional week to get more information before possibly signing the resolution.