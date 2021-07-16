Posted: Jul 16, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2021 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

If you plan on participating in the virtual or blended learning model for the 2021-2022 school year, it is important that you contact the High School Office as quickly as possible. If you don’t reply, the school will assume you are doing in-person learning.

Enrollment is being held Tuesday, August 10th and Wednesday, August 11th. Enrollment is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Band camp will be held Monday, August 2nd through Friday, August 13th. Anyone in middle and high school are welcome to attend. For further questions, send an e-mail to jeffreyklaessy@pawhuskadistrict.org.