Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2021 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University will hold the RSU Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast next week.

Proceeds from the breakfast provide scholarships for students attending RSU Bartlesville. The event will be held on Thursday, July 29, from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

There is no cost to attend. Sponsorships are available beginning at $750.

For information, contact the following people :

Tonni Harrald – Call 918.343.7767 or send an email to tharrald@rsu.edu

Steve Valencia – Call 918.343.7780 or send an email to svalencia@rsu.edu

Ronda Riden-Wilson – Call 918.338.8008 or send an email to rriden@rsu.edu