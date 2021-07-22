Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2021 10:00 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Center has a ne Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Amanda Bighorse was recently hired to serve in that role and Bighorse says she looks forward to serving the community:

“I am so excited about the opportunity to return to Pawhuska and serve the Osage community again. In speaking with Chief Standing Bear, other leaders of the membership team and the community, it is apparent we all share a similar vision and goal for the future.”

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says he is looking forward to working with Dr. Bighorse:

“The medical leadership of our Osage Nation health systems is now in the hands of the most capable Dr. Amanda Bighorse.”

The Osage Nation Health Center is a 9,700 square foot facility with a drive-thru pharmacy located on the Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska.