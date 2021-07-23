Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Caney Valley Public Schools

Free Haircuts Being Offered for Caney Valley Students

Ty Loftis

The Caney Valley Family Resources and Support Group is in the process of planning free back to school haircuts for Caney Valley Ramona students. If this is something you would like to inquire about, call 918-535-2205. Dates and times will be scheduled later.

 

Donations of personal hygiene products are also being accepted, as students receiving a free haircut will get shampoo, tooth paste and other such products. Donations can be dropped off at the Administration Building Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

 

 


