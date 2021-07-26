Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A 21-year-old Collinsville man was arrested after child pornography was discovered on his cell phone. Zachory Madole appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of possessing child pornography. Madole appeared out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, A Washington County detective was informed of a cyber tipline report of child pornography being sent to the defendant’s Instagram account. The report was sent in mid-January.

Investigators interviewed Madole in May. The defendant confirmed that he received three images of girls under the age of 14 posing in lewd positions. In June Madole’s phone was confiscated as evidence and 36 images of a 17-year-old girl were found after a data extrication.

Madole has no previous legal history in Washington County. He is slated to return to court on August 8.