Posted: Jul 29, 2021 2:41 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 2:41 PM

Max Gross

RSU Bartlesville held its annual scholarship breakfast on Thursday morning at Bartlesville Community Center. Members of the community came together to honor hardworking RSU students and to raise money for future scholarships. Several community sponsors were honored for generous donations to the scholarship funds. Chris Batchelder, a member of the RSU Board of Directors said how important it is to have an affordable college option in Bartlesville.

Steve Valencia, the Vice President for Development at RSU and President Larry Rice addressed the crowd and thanked them for their attendance and donations.

Also, noted RSU Bartlesville alum Dr. Russell Arellanes gave a special message in a video shown to the crowd. Arellanes is currently at OSU-Tulsa after completing a molecular biology degree at RSU Bartlesville.