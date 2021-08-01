Posted: Aug 01, 2021 6:25 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2021 6:42 PM

Garrett Giles

A group of kids and members of local law enforcement in Washington County embarked on a camping trip over the weekend.

The Washington County Community Council's (WCCC) Calm the Storm Retreat at Stormwalker Ranch was held on Saturday, July 31 through Sunday, August 1. The founders of Calm the Storm Retreat believe it's essential for each person to find the ability within themselves to calm the inner storm of low self-esteem, impatience and self-doubt.

WCCC Executive Director John Werts he kids enjoyed equine training, archery, knot tying and fishing to help develop the patience and focus they can apply to every day life to calm that storm. He said the gatherings in the evening gave the young people a chance to bond with law enforcement by sharing their motivations, experiences and glimpses into their everyday lives to create a lasting friendship.

Werts and the WCCC thanked their dignitaries that came out to support the inaugural Calm the Storm Retreat, including State Representative Judd Strom and Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier. Werts also thanked all the people on the council, volunteers, the Ray of Hope Ranch, members of Stormwalker Ranch, Washington County Deputies, Bartlesville Police Officers, and Bartlesville Firefighter Britton Monday for putting on a great event.

Photo courtesy: WCCC