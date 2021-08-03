Posted: Aug 03, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Vaude in the Ville is coming to Coffeyville, Kansas this weekend.

Vaude in the Ville is reminiscent of early vaudeville style variety shows — patrons will enjoy an evening of music, laughter, food, and drinks that is unmatched in the surrounding area on Saturday, Aug. 7. Showtime is at 7:00 p.m.

Coffeyville native Lindsay Oyler Goldapp entertains with her witty comedy and outstanding vocals. As the hostess, she'll introduce you to local musicians, vocalists, comedians, and dancers. It truly is a night to remember benefitting The Midland Theater Foundation.

Tickets for this event are $25 and include access to the show as well as the after-party. Tickets may be purchased online, at the Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce, or at Coffeyville's Reawakening Headquarters.