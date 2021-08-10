Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

Samaritan Counseling and Growth Inc. will be putting on the Samaritan Sports Spectacular is on Saturday, August 28th. Ater taking a year off due to COVID-19, a big name in former University of Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer will be on hand as this year's speaker. Chairwoman of the Samaritan Sports Spectacular, Kristin Curd says it is much more than just that, though.

Samaritan Counseling and Growth Inc. is always looking for donations and Executive Director Larry Cowan details what the organization does.