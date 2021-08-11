Posted: Aug 11, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Employees for the Pawhuska Public Works Department have been putting in some long hours over the past month, as Director Mark Chamberlain reports that there were 26 line breaks. Because of this, Chamberlain says crew members have been working six and a half days a week. In addition to battling the summer heat, Chamberlain says they have also began working on a major project dealing with the water reservoir.