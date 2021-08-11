News
Pawhuska
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 2:43 PM
Pawhuska Public Works Department Staying Busy
Ty Loftis
Employees for the Pawhuska Public Works Department have been putting in some long hours over the past month, as Director Mark Chamberlain reports that there were 26 line breaks. Because of this, Chamberlain says crew members have been working six and a half days a week. In addition to battling the summer heat, Chamberlain says they have also began working on a major project dealing with the water reservoir.
Crews are attempting to inspect and clean up to 5,000 feet of sewer lines each month. They are hoping to join the Osage Nation in working on a project as well.
