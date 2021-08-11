Posted: Aug 11, 2021 4:46 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 4:46 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases are rising across the area and with that, hospitalizations are climbing once again as well. A spokesperson with Ascension St. John had this to say:

“ Safe and timely access to essential care is vitally important and the safety od our patients and staff remains our top priority. While we have a surge plan in place and are still performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency, the current surge of COVID-19 cases may require that we adjust our staffing needs and limit other services we are able to offer our patients.”