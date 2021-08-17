Posted: Aug 17, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska recently received a lease on one of the Pawhuska lake lots after the owner no longer wanted it and didn't wish to lease it to somebody else. City Manager Tonya Bright recently told council members that they need to come up with a way to see who will be the next individual that will own the property. Bright went on to say what she felt like would be the best way to go about doing that.

Bright said the City had done that in years past and learned that the bid with the highest price was awarded the property. In addition to that, Bright did recommend putting a minimum bid in place.

The council voted to put that property out for bid.