Posted: Aug 18, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 2:33 PM

Tom Davis

The University of Tulsa Lorton Performance Center played host on Wednesday morning to the Tulsa Forum with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator James Lankford.

The event began promptly at 10:30am before a crowd of a couple of hundred people.

Prior to the event, Bartlesville Radio was allowed backstage with another radio station from Tulsa for a brief question and answer session with both Secretary Pompeo and Senator Lankford. The questions revolved around the collapse of the Afghan government.

Watch the Backstage Video:

During the forum, Secretary Pompeo and Senator James Lankford discussed Afghanistan, China, Cuba, South America, the Middle East/the Abraham Accords and the biggest threat is here at home.

Listen to the Podcast of the Tulsa Forum