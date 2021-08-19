Posted: Aug 20, 2021 1:36 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 1:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday, August 19, 2021, welcomed two guest speakers, Maria Gus, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Todd Mathes, Washington County Assessor.

Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville then took to the podium. Gus explained that the Mission of the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau is to enhance the local economy and improve the community’s quality of life by marketing and promoting the Bartlesville area as a destination for conventions, meetings, special events and leisure travel.

As Executive Director, Maria is responsible for the day to day executive management of the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. She oversees all marketing and communications of Bartlesville area tourism assets including production of publications, trade show attendance and participation in local and state committees.

Ms. Gus also told the audience that the bureau also sees a 103% return on dollars spent.

Maria reminded the audience of the major movie based on David Grann's boook Killers of the Flower Moon is still filming in the area. She also surprised a few in the crowd that Bartlesville has been the home to more than a couple of dozen films and documentaries.

County Assesor Todd Mathes then made his presentation. As County Assessor, Mathes has the responsibility to appraise and assess the real and personal property within the county for the purpose of taxation. Also, the County Assessor is required to compute the taxes due on all taxable property.

By law, the County Assessor appraises all the taxable real and personal property according to its fair cash value for which the property is actually being used as of January 1st of the taxable year, and assesses it at a percentage ratio of its fair cash value. The taxes in Washington County support each common school district, the local vo-techs, the county general fund, and your city or town, if you have passed a bond issue.

Mathes addressed a rumor has been circulatiing around Bartlesville that the recent school bond issue is to blame for an increase in property taxes. Todd Mathes explained that the rumor is false.