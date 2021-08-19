Posted: Aug 20, 2021 8:58 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Mike Mazzei, a term-limited Republican state senator from Tulsa who also worked as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s top budget advisor, announced this week that he would run for state treasurer next year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Mazzei introduced himself to radio listeners as a husband and father of five children. He is also a financial planner and has had his own business since 1995

Mazzei did not enter our Bartlesville Radio Studio alone. He came in accompanied by former State Rep. Earl Sears and former Senator John Ford. Both former lawmakers gave Mazzei a ringing endorsement.

Current State Treasurer Randy McDaniel of Oklahoma City announced in June he wouldn’t seek a second term in office.

Mazzei joins another term-limited state lawmaker, Republican Todd Russ of Cordell, and Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten as candidates for the post.

Watch the Webisode