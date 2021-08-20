Posted: Aug 20, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

State health leaders recently provided a COVID-19 update and gave some promising news regarding a rise in vaccination rate across Oklahoma.

Deputy Commissioner of Health, Keith Reed says those receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased by 137 percent since early July. Around 63 percent of adults across Oklahoma now have at least one dose of the vaccine. Reed goes on to talk about the rollout of the booster shot, which will begin in mid-September.

The Health Department reports that of nearly 6,000 staffed hospital beds across the State, about 22 percent of those beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.