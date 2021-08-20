Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:12 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department recently got the mobile testing van it had been waiting to receive. This offers services such as COVID-19 vaccinations, school physicals and general wellness checks. On Tuesday, they will be traveling to Prue offering both appointment-based and walk-in visits. Administrative Assistant Sarah Patterson describes what she hopes they will be able to do with the mobile unit.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 654 Lake Dr. in Prue. For more information, you can call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-2740.