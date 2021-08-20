News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 20, 2021
Osage County Health Department Mobile Unit Going to Prue
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Health Department recently got the mobile testing van it had been waiting to receive. This offers services such as COVID-19 vaccinations, school physicals and general wellness checks. On Tuesday, they will be traveling to Prue offering both appointment-based and walk-in visits. Administrative Assistant Sarah Patterson describes what she hopes they will be able to do with the mobile unit.
The event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 654 Lake Dr. in Prue. For more information, you can call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-2740.
