Posted: Aug 24, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as part of its “Best-In-State Employers 2021” list in Oklahoma.

Forbes produced the list with its market research partner, Statista. The companies recognized as “Best-In-State Employers” were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 80,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. A total of 329 employer brands across 25 industry sectors were ranked among the top employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

In a statement, Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said :

“Our goal at Arvest is to have happy and highly satisfied customers, and that simply can’t happen without highly motivated, well-trained and happy associates. Our commitment is to foster a diverse and inclusive workforce and workplace that reflects our communities and customers. When associates feel valued, they are willing to give 100-percent effort in taking care of our customers and helping them find financial products and services that make their lives better.”