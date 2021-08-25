Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska’s Chamber of Commerce Director, Kelly Bland had some exciting news on Tuesday afternoon, saying that they had obtained an autographed copy of the book, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Not only had the author David Grann signed it, but Director Martin Scorsese, along with actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Bland says they had originally planned to auction the book off at this Saturday’s Chamber Gala, but decided to do things differently, as that event is already sold out.

Tickets will be sold up until Saturday evening’s chamber gala, which starts at 5:30 p.m. You can drop by the Chamber office to purchase a ticket or call at 918-287-1208.