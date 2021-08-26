Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2021 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

A sign-up event for Girl Scouts will be held in the Bartlesville area next week.

If you're interested in signing your kiddo up into Girl Scouts, the event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sooner Junior Miniature Golf Course, 146 S. Madison Boulevard.

For more information, call Brittany Benson at 918.745.5239. You can also send Benson an email at bbenson@gseok.org. You can even click on the link here.