Posted: Sep 02, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

At Nowata High School, it's "Bring Out the Old Spirit" Day! Students dress like an old person.

The coronation at NHS will be held on Friday night. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Thursday at 5:17 p.m. with Lainey Atkisson and Brayden Hewitt, compliments of Totel CSI and Bartnet IP.