Posted: Sep 07, 2021 6:38 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 6:38 AM
Fossil Fuels Drive Oklahoma Gross Receipts Higher
Tom Davis/ OKEnergyToday.com
Oklahoma Gross Receipts to the Treasury in August grew by almost 20 percent over the year with a rebounding fossil fuel industry leading the way, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced.
Total monthly gross receipts of $1.17 billion are higher than August of last year by $191.2 million, or 19.5 percent. OKEnergyToday.com reports the collections from the gross production tax on oil and natural gas are up by more than 150 percent. Individual income tax, sales and use tax, and motor vehicle receipts also grew by double digits during the month.
