Posted: Sep 07, 2021 9:07 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 9:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council has given authorization to City Manager Kevin Trease to apply for a REAP Grant that would help the Dewey Fire Department (DFD).

Prior to the resolution's approval, Trease told the Council that time is running out if they wanted to secure funds to get a new breathing air system for DFD. He said it will cost approximately $31,000 to replace the current system.

With the grant, Trease said they could request up to $50,000. Trease said there is a good chance that they can be successful in receiving the grant monies.

The application process is open until September 22. Trease said they can only go out for one project at a time during this process. He said they cannot combine projects when applying for REAP grant funds.