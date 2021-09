Posted: Sep 08, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart recapped the Bartlesville City Council meeting on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3/FM 95.1 and Faceboook Live on Wednesday.

Stuart then exxplained the approval for incentives for employees of HeraSoft to move to Bartlesville and possibly build new homes.