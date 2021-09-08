News
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 9:43 AM
City Talk with City Councilor Paul Stuart
Tom Davis
Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart recapped the Bartlesville City Council meeting on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3/FM 95.1 and Faceboook Live on Wednesday.
Councilman Stuart began with explaining the process by which the Bartlesville City Council approved a resolution on behalf of the Bartlesville Education Authority for the issuance of its 2021A Note for Bartlesville Public Schools.
Stuart then exxplained the approval for incentives for employees of HeraSoft to move to Bartlesville and possibly build new homes.
Herasoft is a cybersecurity software company that is buying the old Washington County Courthouse to set up its world headquarters in Bartlesville.
Lastly, Stuart announced that Vast Broadband wants to come to Bartlesville to lay fiber optic cable in the city over a 3 year period.
