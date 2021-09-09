Posted: Sep 09, 2021 8:54 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

You can show your support for the men and women of law enforcement this weekend in Bartlesville.

Charlia Gilbert has organized the Back the Blue Rally, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Police Department. She said there will be food, fun and celebration at the event.

Gilbert believes that it is important that we realize that the men and women that wear the blue are here to protect and serve us. She said they are not the villains they are made out to be.

Gilbert said a community that comes together and stands together is strong together. She said unity in the community is the ultimate goal.

A 50/50 rally and a silent auction will be held during the event. Gilbert said 100-percent of the proceeds will go to the Bartlesville Police Department and other local responders. She said they will have a dunk tank for "Dunk a Cop," drunk googles, K9 demonstrations, police vehicles and much more for you to enjoy during the rally while you show your support for local law enforcement.

A remembrance ceremony recognizing the brave men and women that lost their lives in 2001 during the September 11 attacks will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. that day. That will take place at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville leading up to the rally at the Bartlesville Police Department.

Gilbert is a Marine. She was also an officer that got out on disability. Since Gilbert can't do active law enforcement, she wanted to get involved in a different way. She said she has built a great relationship with local police departments; she continues to strive to ensure that her reputation and the local law enforcement agencies are in good standing with one another.

For more information or for questions about setting up a booth at the Bartlesville Back the Blue Rally, you can reach out to Gilbert on Facebook or call her at 918.440.8802. You can also send Gilbert an email. Send your request to bartlesvillebackstheblue@gmail.com. Those wishing to volunteer can reach out, too.