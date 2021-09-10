Posted: Sep 10, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates interested in filing for Trustee, Ward 5 for the Town of Copan will file Declarations of Candidacy from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 20, Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22 when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, September 24 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The special election is scheduled for November 9, 2021.