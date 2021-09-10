Posted: Sep 10, 2021 12:40 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

This week marked the 20th year that the Sean Hannity Show has aired in national syndication, this according to Premiere Networks.

The Sean Hannity Show airs on more than 650 radio stations across the country, including locally on KWON 1400 AM along with 93.3 and 95.1 FM. A recent survey shows that the Sean Hannity Show has experienced a 19 percent increase in the 25-54 age group.

Hannity has received two Marconi Awards for being the Nationally Syndicated Personality of the Year. He was also inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.

(Photo Courtesy of Foxnews.com.)