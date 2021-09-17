Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:13 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates interested in filing for Trustee, Ward 5 for the Town of Copan will file Declarations of Candidacy from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, through Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House reminds us that Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 22 when the filing period ends. She tells voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Sept. 24 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The special election is scheduled for November 9, 2021.