Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 11:15 AM
BRUW Day of Caring September 29th
Tom Davis
On September 29th, Bartlesville Regional United Way will kick off Day of Caring with a celebration at Tower Center at Unity Square at 9am.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lisa Cary and board member Annie Saltsman explained that the Day of Caring is a time where community leaders get together to tackle much needed projects for area nonprofits. Most projects will happen on September 29th, but others can be executed before or after that date.
Day of Caring projects can be found here.
Lisa and Annie brought us up to date on the new campaign that kicked of at halftime of the Bartlesville home opener football game. The goal for this year's campaign is $2.3 million.
The campaign got a great start with the annual golf tounament which partnered with Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips and their vendors and customer and others. The tournament raised over $800,000 toward the 2021 goal.
To learn more about BRUW or to make a donation, click here.
