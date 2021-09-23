Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 11:15 AM

Tom Davis

On September 29th, Bartlesville Regional United Way will kick off Day of Caring with a celebration at Tower Center at Unity Square at 9am.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Lisa Cary and board member Annie Saltsman explained that the Day of Caring is a time where community leaders get together to tackle much needed projects for area nonprofits. Most projects will happen on September 29th, but others can be executed before or after that date.

Day of Caring projects can be found here.

Lisa and Annie brought us up to date on the new campaign that kicked of at halftime of the Bartlesville home opener football game . The goal for this year's campaign is $2.3 million.