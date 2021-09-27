Posted: Sep 27, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases have been going down in Osage County over the last month and during Monday's weekly report, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney continues to see that downward trend. With that, McKinney says the numbers of deaths have been going up, though.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners opted to keep things as they are for the public entering county-owned buildings, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said as there have been more gatherings across the county, it will be important to track those numbers closely moving forward.