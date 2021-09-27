Posted: Sep 27, 2021 5:57 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 6:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A long time member of Bartlesville EMS has passed due to complications associated with COVID-19.

According to Bartlesville Ambulance Administrator Dan Dalton, Stan Wilson, a veteran EMT-Intermediate, passed on Monday morning after a long battle with the coronavirus. Dalton says Wilson had been with Bartlesville Ambulance for 21 years. He says Wilson was a member of Spirit Church and drove the church transport vehicle. He added that Wilson passed almost a month after his mom died from coronavirus pneumonia.

First responders throughout Washington County held a processional at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips after Wilson's passing. Video of the procession can be found below.

