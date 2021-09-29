Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Services have been set for a long time member of Bartlesville Ambulance that passed away this week due to complications associated with the coronavirus.

According to Bartlesville EMS Administrator Dan Dalton, Stan Wilson, a veteran EMT-Intermediate, passed away on Monday. Dalton says Wilson had been with Bartlesville EMS for 21 years. He says Wilson was a member of Spirit Church and drove the church transport vehicle.

Services for Wilson will be held at Spirit Church, 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Below is Mr. Wilson's obituary :

Stanley (Stan) J. Wilson, age 59 of Dewey, Oklahoma passed away from a battle with COVID-19 at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on September 27, 2021. Stan was born on December 26, 1961 in Independence, Kansas to Norma Jean and Fred L Wilson, who proceed him in death. He is survived by his wife Nancy Love-Wilson. Stan and Nancy were married on March 22, 2014. He is also survived by his sister Terri Simmons and nieces Holly Simmons and Sarah Pouncil (Aaron), and Chloe Wilson-Giltner all of Independence Kansas, daughter Amy Retheford of Bixby, grandsons Wyatt Perkins and Mason Perkins, granddaughter Justine Schiavone and great granddaughter Layla.

Having many interests in life, Stan would first and foremost want to be known as a follower of Christ. He attended Spirit Church of Bartlesville Oklahoma where he served as greeter and bus driver on Sunday mornings. He was also involved in Bridges House, a women’s transitional ministry with his wife Nancy, serving as house parents. He served with the John 3:16 Ministry in Tulsa and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry of Bartlesville. Stan never turned away from the opportunity to help others.

Stan enjoyed motorcycles and was an active member of the PGR, serving as a Ride Captain and participated in toy rides collecting toys for children. Stan also enjoyed antique cars.

Stan’s love for others was demonstrated by his chosen profession as an EMT with Bartlesville Ambulance Service for 27 years until the time of his death. He also served in maintenance for Oklahoma Wesleyan University for 6 years until the time of his death. He also volunteered with Washington County Emergency Services. He was well respected and admired by his fellow Bartlesville Ambulance staff and by all local first responders.

Services will be held at Spirit Church, 2121 Madison Blvd Bartlesville Oklahoma at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 followed by an honorary procession from First Responders and PGR to the internment in Memorial Park Cemetery.