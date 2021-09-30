Posted: Sep 30, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Lawmakers from both political parties took part in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at National Park in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening.

Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma's 1st District played in the game. With two runners in scoring position with the game tied at 11 in the fifth inning, Rep. Hern had a chance to give the Republicans the lead over the Democrats. Hern would make contact with the ball, but ultimately popped out for the first out.

Despite the pop out, the Republicans would go on to beat the Democrats 13 to 12. The game was for charity.

President Biden made an appearance during the game.

The game was broadcast on C-SPAN and Fox Sports 1. To watch C-SPAN's archived broadcast of the game, click here.

Audio courtesy of C-SPAN. Photo courtesy: Rep. Hern's Office.