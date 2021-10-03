Posted: Oct 03, 2021 3:35 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2021 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Police in Bartlesville are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Sunday morning.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings says the shooting happened near 11th Street and Keller. He says one person was rushed to a Tulsa hospital while police said the suspect has been located.

A 16-year-old who is an enrolled tribal citizen was taken into custody Sunday morning in connection with the shooting. The condition of the hospitalized individual is unknown at this time.

We will have more information when it becomes available.