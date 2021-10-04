Posted: Oct 04, 2021 7:36 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 7:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education has approved revisions to the 2021-2022 Bulldogger Back to School plan regarding quarantines.

Superintendent Vince Vincent recommended on Monday night that they change how the District approaches quarantines. Instead of quarantining non-household close contacts, Vincent says they could still return to school as long as they were willing to wear a school approved mask for what would have accounted for their quarantine time period. Vincent says they will still contact parents to inform them if their child is a close contact to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19. He says they would then give parents the option to quarantine their student for 10 days or allow them to come to school as long as they agreed to wear a mask.

Students must be asymptomatic. Vincent says they will revert to their normal quarantine procedures for those who are showing signs of COVID-19. He says students in any extracurricular activities (i.e. sports, band, and choir) will be able to be present, but they would be asked not to participate until they are cleared. The goal is to keep students in school while keeping safety in mind.

Dewey Public Schools started the year by quarantining students and staff who were unvaccinated and considered to be a close contact. However, Vincent says they scaled that back quite a bit from a year ago. Vincent says they were only targeting those that they were really sure were a close contact. He says they have quarantined 291 individuals (including staff) in the last 6.5 to 7 weeks. Many of those were "household" close contacts meaning someone within the same house as the person needing to quarantine had the virus. In other words the student or staff member wasn't in close contact with someone who tested positive at school.

Only five individuals that have been on Dewey Public Schools' quarantine list have subsequently tested positive for the virus. Vincent says four of the five positive case were a close contact at home, not in school.

Also in the meeting, the DPS Board of Education renewed the following agreements:

Lease agreement with De Lage Landen for copier/printer replacement for fiscal year 2022.

Lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for the Digital Postal Meter for fiscal year 2022.

Fourth (and final) renewal of a contract with OneNet for Internet Services for fiscal year 2022.

Contract with Kelley Sells for school psychology services for the 2021-2022 school year.

Contract with Pediatric Assessment and Counseling Services for assessment and psychology services for the 2021-2022 school year.

The American College Testing (ACT) assessment was approved by the Board as the College and Career Ready Assessment of choice for Dewey High School for the 2021-2022 school year. The Board would go on to approve the Gifted and Talented Plan for the 2021-2022 school year as well as the resignations of one nighttime custodian and one daytime custodian.