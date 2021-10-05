Posted: Oct 05, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 12:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming trip to the southern border.

Stitt is one of 10 Republican governors across the country heading to the southern border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday. Stitt says Biden's failed immigration policies don't just impact Border States. He says we're seeing an increase in drug and human trafficking in Oklahoma.

Gov. Stitt says the border crisis has caused fentenyl and methamphetamine deaths have increase by 150-percent. Stitt says a drug kingpin has been indicted for allegedly bringing in 2,000 pounds of meth from Mexico. He says the border crisis is hurting all states.

Other governors heading to the southern border with Gov. Stitt on Wednesday include:

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

For the safety of all 50 states, Gov. Stitt says our border must be secure. Stitt says there is great hypocrisy when it comes to handling people with COVID-19 as well. He says everything coming out of the Biden Administration is political theatre.

Photo courtesy: Fox & Friends