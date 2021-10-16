Posted: Oct 16, 2021 12:17 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2021 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington and Nowata County 4-H members attended the Northeast District Youth in Action Leadership Conference Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

During this fun filled conference, 4-H members from 24 counties participated in the Drive Safe Workshop, attended peer lead workshops, heard an inspirational speaker, completed service projects and danced.

Youth In Action is open to any 4-H who is in the 7th through 12th grade. The 2022 YIA Conference will be held during fall break.