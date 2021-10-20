Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:29 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 10:08 AM

State Representative Wendi Stearman of Collinsville wins Washington County GOP’s 2021 Chili Cook-Off.

The event was held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cooper & Mill Brewery, 200 S. Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The public had a chance to come out and vote for the best chili cooked for them by local, state and national legislators.

Other chili contenders included United States Senator James Lankford, US Senator Jim Inhofe, State Senator Julie Daniels. Senator Nathan Dahm and Representative Sean Roberts were in attendance. Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett and National Committeeman Steve Curry joined the event as well.

Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 sponsored the fundraiser. United States Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford was the entertainment sponsor. Green Country Republican Women's Club was the dessert sponsor. 17 host sponsors were also recognized.

Photo courtesy: Washington County OK Republican Party