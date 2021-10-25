Posted: Oct 25, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the third time this year on Saturday. William Grant appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of bringing contraband into the jail.

According to an affidavit, Grant was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday on a city warrant. He was then transported to the Washington County Jail. A detention officer performed a search of Grant’s person and found small baggie containing a white grainy substance in his pocket. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Grant was arrested in April and entered a guilty plea on a drug charge. The defendant was also picked up on a drug paraphernalia charge in October and plead guilty. Grant has previous drug-related convictions in Washington County in 2019 and 2020.

Bond was set at $2,000. Grant is due back in court on November 12.