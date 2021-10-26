Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:57 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

A total of 156 Bartlesville district staff members signed up for the Run the Streets 8K at Woolaroc on Saturday, October 23, 2021. For the fourth year, Superintendent Chuck McCauley and his wife, Jennifer, pledged so that district staff members could register for only the cost of the event’s shirt, with a choice of running the full 8 km course or a one-mile Fun Run.

To encourage employees to register, McCauley initiated a BPS Wellness Challenge, where the school site with the most employees to register for the event would win a trophy. Wilson Elementary School has now won the friendly competition all four years, with 50 of its staff members signed up this year.

“We are so excited at Wilson Elementary to be the four-time BPS Wellness Challenge winners!”, said Wilson Principal Staci Bankston. “Watching our Bruins on the Run mentors and all the students work so hard each week carries right over to the rest of the staff and makes us all want to become healthier. I appreciate Mr. McCauley and his initiative to support fitness and wellness within his staff. As principal, I plan to continue the challenge throughout the year by encouraging staff to make healthy choices on a daily basis.”

The Run the Streets 8K at Woolaroc supports the Run the Streets mentoring program for area youth, including kick-starting the season of the Bruins on the Run program sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Bruins on the Run has 112 student runners in its program this year.

Those interested in donating to Run the Streets can visit runthestreets.org for more information.