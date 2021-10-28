Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:44 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 11:44 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are holding a special meeting on Friday morning to consider approving the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and sending that on to the excise board for final approval. All department heads are encouraged to attend so that they can give input on the matter.

A major topic of discussion has been attempting to find the best way to use COVID-19 funding the county has received. When attempting to submit a budget to the excise board over the summer, here is what District One Commissioner Randall Jones had to say regarding the use of that money.