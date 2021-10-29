Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 10:22 AM

A contract between OSU Extension Services and the Washington County Board of Commissioners for Fiscal Year 2022 will soon be weighed.

County Extension Director Jenifer Harbour will present this contract to the Washington County Commissioners during their weekly meeting.

Their next meeting is set for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.