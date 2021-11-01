Posted: Nov 01, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 10:58 AM

Tom Davis

Jessica Moses, a teacher at Jane Phillips Elementary School, has been named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Ms. Jessica Moses was given a plaque and a $300 check by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

Ms. Moses, a third grade teacher at Jane Phillips Elementary School, has ten years of teaching experience. She believes teaching is about changing lives for the better and that getting students involved in their own learning is crucial for them to learn to love it.

For Ms. Moses, the greatest accomplishment of her teaching comes in the form of her students. Her very first students at Jane Phillips were seniors last year, and she was thrilled to see her former students graduate and move onto the next phase of their lives.

To continue growing as a teacher, Ms. Moses enjoys conferences such as Teacher of Successful Students, Great Expectations Institutes, as well as Response to Intervention training for the Jane Phillips Guiding Coalition team. She also uses books to further her techniques in teaching, and one of her favorites has been “The Wild Card” by Hope and Wade King.

Ms. Moses is an active member in her local church and enjoys helping the Salvation Army at Christmas.

Bartlesville Public Schools is proud to join Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group in honoring Jessica Moses as the Bartlesville Teacher of the Month.