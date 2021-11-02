Posted: Nov 02, 2021 12:21 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A police chase that went through Collinsville and Sperry late Monday afternoon concluded with a woman in custody.

The Collinsville Police Department, Owasso Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked in conjunction to bring the subject to a stop, who was initially pulled over for having a tag that didn’t match the vehicle.

According to reports from the News on 6, the pursuit came to an end when Troopers used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention to send the car into a ditch near State Highway 20 and Timberwood, just west of Skiatook.

A man also got out of the vehicle, but he claimed to be an unwilling participant and has since been released. No injuries were reported.