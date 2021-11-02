Posted: Nov 02, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 1:50 PM

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) kicks off its Holiday Can Food Drive.

Bartlesville Regional United Way is looking to make a difference once more at Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach, The Agape Mission of Bartlesville, and the Salvation Army of Bartlesville through its Holiday Can Food Drive. The event has extended this year to span the entire month of November.

Donate canned and non-perishable dry goods today at BRUW, 415 E. Silas Street, or at Hearing Life, 2230 SE Washington Boulevard, Suite 101.